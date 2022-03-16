Egypt Vision 2030, 'Misr Tantaleq' Program Focus On Promoting Women's Empowerment - Minister

Minister of International Cooperation Rania el Mashat said Egypt Vision 2030 and the government's "Misr Tantaleq" (Egypt kicks off) program are focusing on promoting women's empowerment and providing opportunities for all categories and segments of the society in order to build the Egyptian character and achieve a human-centred development agenda.

Mashat made the remarks as part of a speech she delivered on Tuesday 15/3/2022 during the first Microsoft summit on empowering women and enhancing their role in the technology sector, which was held under the slogan "Empowered Women, Empowered Egypt".

The event coincides with International Women's Day 2022.

The summit was attended by Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat, Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad, Deputy US Ambassador to Egypt Nicole Champagne, Country General Manager of Microsoft Egypt Mirna Arif, in addition to representatives of the public and private sectors and civil society.

Mashat said the international cooperation ministry is working to propel efforts to empower women via a participatory vision and approach among the parties concerned from the public sector, civil society, and the private sector.

This helps achieve integration and coordination between national priorities and sustainable development goals, she added.