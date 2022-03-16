Africa: Planning Min - AATB Program Seeks to Promote Trade in Arab, African States

15 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala el Said said on Tuesday 15/3/2022 that the Arab-Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) Program aims to encourage trade and investments between Arab and African countries.

In press remarks after launching the AATB Council of Governance, Said added the program also seeks to develop the business sector, create a new generation of exporters and upgrade exported products through forming new partnerships between Arab and African countries.

Said added that the meeting is an opportunity to exchange ideas and visions on how to enhance government efforts to develop trade between African and Arab countries.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X