Africa: Planning Min - AATB Program Seeks to Promote Trade in Arab, African States

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala el Said said on Tuesday 15/3/2022 that the Arab-Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) Program aims to encourage trade and investments between Arab and African countries.

In press remarks after launching the AATB Council of Governance, Said added the program also seeks to develop the business sector, create a new generation of exporters and upgrade exported products through forming new partnerships between Arab and African countries.

Said added that the meeting is an opportunity to exchange ideas and visions on how to enhance government efforts to develop trade between African and Arab countries.

MENA