Tunisia: SNJT - Assaults Against Journalists Fell in February 2022

15 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of journalists who were victims of physical aggression dropped significantly in February 2022 compared to January, from 30 to 12, the Monitoring Unit of the National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT) said Tuesday in its latest report.

Public officials were the first to attack journalists in February, followed by police officers and strangers," the monitoring unit said.

In the report, which was posted on the SNJT's website on Tuesday, the Monitoring Unit denounces the ongoing attacks on journalists, warning of more violence on the web and social media.

According to the same report, the attacks were perpetrated mainly in Tunis (8 cases), Le Kef (1), Nabeul (1), Siliana (1) and Kasserine (1).

