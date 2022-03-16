Ghana Developing Human Resource for Nuclear Power Project - GAEC

The Board Chairman of the Nuclear Power Institute (NPI) of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), Dr Robert Adjaye, says efforts are being made to get the required Human Resource for the country's nuclear power programme and project.

He said the success of the project was dependent on the quality of human resource hence the commitment to build strong capacity and competencies in all areas to safely and efficiently run the nuclear power plant when it is built.

DrAdjaye said this when he delivered a welcome address at a virtual training workshop on human resource development for the introduction of nuclear power plant, on Wednesday.

Attended by 80 participants, it is the second training on the nuclear power programme, organised by JAIF International Corporation Centre of Japan (JICC).

According to Dr Adjayethat success in the nuclear power project would help the country to continuously produce human resource with high-level education, training and competences which would have great impact on the economy.

"Obviously, there are real opportunities and tempting prospects for any country to make a proclamation on the intent of adding nuclear to the generation mix," he said, noting that the success would depend on the attention given to developing the infrastructure.

According to Dr Adjaye, the creditable discharge of GAEC's mandate on matters relating to nuclear science and technology and the significant role through the NPI, which is the Technical Unit of the Ghana Nuclear Power Programme Organisation (GNPPO) had helped the progress the country had made since reactivating the nuclear power programme.

He explained that Ghana's stance on adding a baseload like nuclear to its generation mix was not only because it would help diversify the generation mix, ensure supply security and sustainable industrial growth, but also to help the country's efforts at mitigating the effects of climate change.

He expressed satisfaction with the successes chalked by the Nuclear Power Institute, which has ushered Ghana into Phase two of the programme and thanked JICC for the partnership.

He urged participants to avail themselves of the opportunity because Japan had the relevant experience that could help Ghana's quest to acquire a nuclear power plant.