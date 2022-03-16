Ethiopia/Ghana: Black Princesses Back Home After Ethiopia Win

Ghana's female national U-20 team, otherwise known as Black Princesses, have returned home after Sunday's FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa.

The team touched down in Accra Monday afternoon and immediately moved to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram to continue preparation for the 2nd leg tie scheduled for Accra in a fortnight.

Ghana will go into the return fixture with a 3:0 advantage as a point will see the team book a ticket to a sixth consecutive FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The FIFA U-20 women's World Cup is slated for Costa Rica in August 2022.

Meanwhile, the Head Coach of Ghana's U-20 women's team, Ben Fokuo says his side will remain focused on their task of reaching this year's U-20 World Cup when they face Ethiopia again in two weeks.

The Black Princesses hold a 3-0 advantage from the first leg in Addis Ababa courtesy a brace from SalamatuAbdulai and a Cecilia Nyama strike.

With the Princesses set to take on the Ethiopians in the return leg on March 26, there is a fear that complacency might set in, given the significant lead Ghana holds going into the game.

However, Ben Fokuo insists that his team will not lose focus on their main goal of making it to the tournament in Costa Rica.

"We are going to continue with our preparations as usual. We won away by three goals but we won't underrate our opponents. We will go all out in the return fixture in Ghana and hopefully get all the maximum points." he said. -FA