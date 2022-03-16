Ghana: Boadu - It's Not Over for Hearts

Hearts of Oak Head Coach, Samuel Boadu says it is too early to exclude the club from the title contenders for the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

According to him, Hearts stands among the favourites to win the trophy despite the defeat to Aduana Stars on Sunday.

Speaking after the match day 20 fixture against Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park, Coach Samuel Badu urged the club's fans to maintain their high hopes as Hearts have what it takes to win the GPL.

"It is not yet over for Hearts of Oak. We are still in the title race for the title; this is football, and with football, anything can happen. It is part of the uncertainties associated with football."

"My players are still in top form and have their eyes fixed on the title race.

He said Hearts could have won the game against Aduana Stars if they had taken the chances they created.

Although attackers of Hearts have not lived up to expectation in away fixtures this season, Coach Samuel Boadu maintained confidence in his attackers, trusting them to improve and raise the standard of play for the team.

"I try my best to train my attackers to be potent in front of goals. That instinct will come but not on a silver platform. It requires constant practice."

The last season treble winning coach admitted the team missed his key signing, Sulley Muntari in the crucial game against Aduana and that may have caused the defeat of Heartsk in Dormaa.

Hearts are currently sixth on the league table with 29 with 15 points to catch up with the league leaders, Asante Kotoko.