Rwanda: Minister Bizimana Warns Youth Against Laziness, Drug Abuse

The Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement, Jean Damascene Bizimana, has urged the youth who are to start the national civic training to avoid laziness, which he said was one of the challenges they are confronted by.

The programme resumed on Monday March 14, following a two year-break owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Speaking at the national ceremony in Rubavu district, Bizimana requested the youth to also tackle drug abuse, unwanted pregnancies among other problems.

"We urge you to take time to learn national values and avoid bad behaviours," said Dr Bizimana.

Over 860 high school graduates from Rubavu district have enrolled for the programme.

"You should take this message to your families, fellow colleagues back home, schools and communities," added Dr Bizimana

Bienvenie Ntwari, who is part of the cohort, said they were ready to join the fight against drug abuse, but added that some young people were engaging in bad behaviour because they were idle.

"There is a lot of laziness among youth; we are obliged to take our hands out of our pockets, fight idleness by working for development," he said.

Aline Kabatesi, another member of the cohort said that: "I received his (minister's) message correctly. His message is very significant to a lot of people out there. Through our activities, as mentioned in the performance contracts already signed, we are committed to fight against drug abuse, and all youth based issues."