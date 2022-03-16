Malawi: Weather Experts Say Another Tropical Cyclone Halima Building Up

16 March 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Weather experts say another cyclone is building up after a detection of developments in the Indian Ocean, North East of Madagascar Island that may result into a new tropical cyclone.

Officials from the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services say they will be informing the nation of any threat the developments may bring in the country.

According to Yobu Kachiwanda, spokesperson for the department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, cyclones are given names alphabetically, therefore any next tropical cyclone will be named HALIMA.

"This is the current situation north east of Madagascar where some developments have been detected.

"The situation will be nation will be notified of any possible threat.

"Since cyclones are given names alphabetically, any next tropical cyclone will be named HALIMA." said Kachiwanda.

Cyclone Ana had been the most devastating, killing over 40 people and causing huge damage to infrastructure including buildings and roads.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X