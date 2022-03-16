Ghana: Dr Adutwum Advocates New Approach to Education Reforms ... As He Addresses 112th Adisadel College Speech, Prize-Giving Day

The Minister for Education, Dr Yaw OseiAdutwum, last Saturday advocated a new approach to education reforms for the benefit of the country.

Speaking at the 112th speech and prize-giving day of Adisadel College here in Cape Coast, the Minister told the gathering that the nation had gone through various education reforms over the decades which had not made much impact on the nation.

Dr Adutwum said however that the time had come for a new paradigm shift from such reforms to a 'common sense' restructuring to meet the 21st-century requirement of the global market.

"What we are doing is to look at the weaknesses in the various reforms done over the years to a 'common sense' restructuring to meet the 21st-century requirement of the global market," he said.

The Education Minister urged all stakeholders in the nation's education sector to play their roles prudently to ensure that the nation attained the best for the good of all.

At the end of his speech, the audience in the large auditorium which was filled to capacity gave the Minister a standing ovation that lasted over two minutes.

Other dignitaries who were with the Education Minister were Mr Alan KwadwoKyeremateng, Minister for Trade and Industry, the Omanhene of Cape Coast, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Sekondi, Rt. Rev, Alexander K. Asmah, the Commander of Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping and Training Centre (KAIPTC), Major Gen. Francis Ofori and a computer scientist, Dr NiiNarku Quaynor among others.

The anniversary also attracted people from all walks of life as some old students from across the globe travelled to Cape Coast to be part of the celebrations.

As part of the anniversary, the school's cadet corps thrilled the audience with military drills and march which attracted thunderous applause from the large gathering comprising old students, parents, staff, traditional leaders and others.