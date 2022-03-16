Ghana: 91 Students Pass PMQ Examinations

Ninety-one students who partook in the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG)'s maiden Professional Marketing Qualification (PMQ) examinations, passed eight out of the 11 modules, in December last year.

This came to light when the institute announced the results at a media briefing in Accra on Monday.

National president of CIMG, Dr Daniel Kasser-Tee, said the results showed a high pass rate in eight modules and low pass rates in the other three models.

"The average pass rate of these eight courses was a remarkable 82 per cent, comprising one paper at Pathway two, three papers at Pathway three and four papers at Pathway five," he added.

DrKasser-Tee said poor performing areas were at the foundation stage, affecting mainly Fundamentals of Marketing and Buyer Behaviour at the entry level (Pathway one) with an average pass rate of a mere 16 per cent.

He said performance in Sales and Sales Management, at Pathway three, was equally relatively bad, with only 22 per cent pass rate.

DrKasser-Tee said the pass rate was impressive considering the fact that the examination was maiden with no past questionsand no chief examiners report, among other things.

He indicated that CIMG's standards and expectations from the Accredited Study Centres (ASCs) would continue to be under constant scrutiny as part of the institute's periodic audit and assessment of centres.

This, he indicated, would serve as a signal to all ASCs to examine the level of preparedness of prospective students for the foundation courses before enrolment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will continuously engage all centres to collectively agree on measures to fine-tune the mode of delivery and the calibre of tutors selected for these programmes," DrKasser-Tee said.

Dr Francis Mensah Sasraku, CIMG's Chief Examiner for the PMQ, stated that the results were analysed using the minimum performance range, which indicates whether at least 50 per cent of candidates passed the paper or not.

He said "we conducted a module-by-module analysis to ascertain the effect on how the maiden PMQ examinations had been implemented and the potential effect on its sustainability."

He highlighted that the institute's examinations management committee and the Examinations Board had conducted a study on the learning styles of candidates for professional programmes.

Dr Sasraku said the outcome re-affirmed the notion that learners for professional qualifications programme should not be treated in the same way as their counterparts studying academic programmes.