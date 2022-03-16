Ghana: Man Jailed 6 Months for Stealing, Causing Damage

A 22-year-old unemployed man, Daniel Larbi, has been sentenced to six months imprisonment in hard labour by Accra Circuit Court yesterday, for stealing and causing unlawful damage.

The court presided over by Afia Owusua Appiah sentenced him after finding him guilty of the charges.

According to the facts presented by Chief Inspector Gulliver Kwabena Tenkorang, the complainant in the case is Ruth Nartyley, who is also unemployed, and resides at Teshie Tafo together with the husband.

He said Larbi, alias Scatter, stayed at Teshie Sea-Lady, a suburb of Accra.

According to Chief Insp Tenkorang, on September 3, last year, at about 1:00 am, the complainant heard a witness in the case shouting 'thief' and the noise woke him (complainant) up from her sleep.

The court heard that after the complainant woke up, she realised that her door was opened and the nylon net fixed on the trapdoor slightly burnt.

Chief Insp Tenkoreng said that the complainant detected that her purse containing Gh¢500.00 and Itel A-12 mobile phone, valued Gh¢800.00, kept under her bed, were missing.

"Witnesses in the case later pursued accused and arrested him with complainant's purse and phone, but the money in the purse was nowhere to be found," he said.

The convict was later handed over to the police and during interrogation, he admitted the offences and told police that during his arrest, someone collected the items from him.