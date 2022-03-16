Ghana: Man Jailed 6 Months for Stealing, Causing Damage

16 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raissa Sambou

A 22-year-old unemployed man, Daniel Larbi, has been sentenced to six months imprisonment in hard labour by Accra Circuit Court yesterday, for stealing and causing unlawful damage.

The court presided over by Afia Owusua Appiah sentenced him after finding him guilty of the charges.

According to the facts presented by Chief Inspector Gulliver Kwabena Tenkorang, the complainant in the case is Ruth Nartyley, who is also unemployed, and resides at Teshie Tafo together with the husband.

He said Larbi, alias Scatter, stayed at Teshie Sea-Lady, a suburb of Accra.

According to Chief Insp Tenkorang, on September 3, last year, at about 1:00 am, the complainant heard a witness in the case shouting 'thief' and the noise woke him (complainant) up from her sleep.

The court heard that after the complainant woke up, she realised that her door was opened and the nylon net fixed on the trapdoor slightly burnt.

Chief Insp Tenkoreng said that the complainant detected that her purse containing Gh¢500.00 and Itel A-12 mobile phone, valued Gh¢800.00, kept under her bed, were missing.

"Witnesses in the case later pursued accused and arrested him with complainant's purse and phone, but the money in the purse was nowhere to be found," he said.

The convict was later handed over to the police and during interrogation, he admitted the offences and told police that during his arrest, someone collected the items from him.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X