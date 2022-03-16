Ghana: Canadian Sailors Donate Sporting Equipment to 2 Basic Schools in Accra

Tema — Canadian Sailors aboard two Royal Canadian Navy vessels visiting Tema port on Wednesday donated sporting equipment to two schools namely; Obom Municipal Assembly Basic School and Obokwashie Municipal Assembly Basic School in the Greater Accra Region.

The equipment including 90 footballs, pumps for inflating the balls, 100 jerseys, gloves and pairs of socks were brought by the vessels, Her Majesty's Canadian Ship (HMCS) Goose Bay and HMCS Moncton.

The items were handed over to Right to Play Ghana, a non-government organisation (NGO), at a ceremony in Tema for distribution to the schools.

The vessels berthed at the Tema port for four days in preparation to take part in Exercise Obangame Express 22, along with Ghana and other Gulf of Guinea states and international partners on joint training to strengthen safety and security in the Gulf of Guinea and coastal areas in the region.

The sailors also had the opportunity to engage in a friendly football match with pupils of the beneficiary schools.

An officer at the Canadian High Commission, Mr Adam Loyer and commanding officer of HMCS, Commander Daniel Rice, jointly presented the equipment to

Right to Play Ghana Country Director, Josephine Mukakalisa.

Mr Loyer said the donation provided opportunity to celebrate sports and interact with Ghanaian children.

He explained that the items were put together by a naval personnel who had been passionate about supporting the sporting needs of Ghanaian school children.

Receiving the items on behalf of the schools, Ms Mukakalisa thanked the Canadian navy for the gesture and expressed the hope that it would go a long way to help improve the health and well being of the pupils.

She said Right to Play, protects, educates and empowers children to rise above adversity through the power of play, adding that; the organisation in Ghana addresses quality education, gender equality and child protection needs.

She lauded the Canadian government for supporting the organisation's projects.