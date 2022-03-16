Ghana: Heart of Lions, Frerol Rural Bank Sign Pact

Ghana Division One League (DOL) side, Kpando Heart of Lions has signed a sponsorship deal with Ferol Rural Bank.

The deal, worth GH¢250,000, will make the bank the club's headline sponsor for the next three years.

Speaking after the signing ceremony on Thursday, Board Chairman of the bank, Professor Richard J. Bani expressed the institution's happiness with the partnership and hoped it brings the best out of the club.

"We'll throw our support behind Heart of Lions in their quest to qualify for the elite league to bring the Volta Region into the sports limelight once again," he said.

Receiving the dummy cheque, the President of the club, Dr Randy Abbey expressed gratitude for the partnership.

He said "I believe this will go a long way to inspire the team, not to only qualify the club but to make exploits.

It is my wish that Frerol Rural Bank expand their operations, rob shoulders with other banks and be recognised as one of the best in the country as a result of this partnership," he stated.

Frerol Rural Bank, is a member of the First Sky Group of Companies and it aims at supporting people with requisite financial assistance to start personal business ventures.