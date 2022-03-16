Uganda: Here's the Problem With Shs 100bn Naguru Land

A power struggle between high-ranking officials has sucked in government entities and is threatening to escalate the row over the allocation of 83 acres of public land at Nakawa-Naguru. The land is valued at more than Shs 100bn.

A nine-member ad hoc committee of parliament is investigating the controversy surrounding the land, which is contested by several individuals and companies. The committee has until March 16 to furnish parliament with a report but their mandate is expected to be extended due to the complexity of the matter at hand.

In 2011, the government displaced about 10,000 people to pave way for the setting up of a satellite city but the deal collapsed after Opec Prime Properties, the developer, abandoned the project.

Last year, the government repossessed the land and what followed was a massive scramble for pieces of the land. The Observer has learnt that at the centre of this fight are powerful figures from State House, the ministry of Lands, and the business community.

Whereas some individuals and companies obtained plots on the land through a directive from President Museveni, others were allocated land by the ministry of Lands. Since then, there has been a fight to get control of various plots of land on the site.

As a result, this row has sucked in other entities such as the Uganda Land Commission (ULC), Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), and the Attorney General's office. An impeccable source has confided to The Observer that the three entities cannot stop the illegal activities on the land.

"The real battle behind the scenes involves top-level mafia who are untouchable and have flouted every rule to get a piece of that [Naguru] land," said an official from ULC.

"The committee will soon learn it can do nothing to the bigwigs behind the allocation of the land."

Already, Judith Nabakooba, the minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, has clashed with her junior Persis Namuganza, the state minister for Housing, over the allocation of plots on the land.

Meanwhile, top-level ULC officials have also clashed over the same matter and the parliamentary committee recently blamed KCCA for not taking significant action against the illegal developers. KCCA, on the other hand, is helpless. "We are shocked that the developers have not even sought for excavation and building permits and they [developers] are being guarded by security operatives," said a committee member who preferred anonymity because investigations are still ongoing.

"We have also learnt that a KCCA enforcement officer who tried to stop the excavation process was threatened with a gun by the security on the ground."

Efforts to speak to Dorothy Kisaka, the KCCA executive director, were futile as her phone number was off. Meanwhile, The Observer has obtained correspondences in which various government officials overlook KCCA's importance.

For instance, Namuganza wrote to police chief Okoth Martins Ochola on February 8 seeking police support to help developers from being subjected to KCCA procedures. Titled Allocation of Uganda Land Commission Land at Naguru, Namuganza confirms that government and ULC issued out leases to government projects and private developers.

"The purpose of writing to you this letter is to request you to support the respective developers who have acquired titles in enabling them to have access to their land to fulfill their development conditions," reads the letter.

Incidentally, the letter was copied to the Lands state minister and permanent secretary as well as the resident city commissioner, Kampala, and Uganda Police director of operations. KCCA was conspicuously omitted.

Procedurally, the developers needed approval from KCCA Physical Infrastructure department and Building committee before putting any of the developments on the site but this was never done.

The Observer has seen several notices from KCCA stopping the developers but they seem to have been ignored. A member of the parliamentary committee who preferred anonymity because she is not authorized to speak said the minister's instructions are suspicious and undermine the institution of KCCA.

She noted that there was a deliberate ploy to bypass KCCA so that they don't have to undergo scrutiny.

"What is now clear is that the entire process did not involve KCCA and its subsidiaries. For instance, we are shocked that the issuing of the land title and subdivisions was handled by ULC and the ministry of Lands without involving KCCA and the allotting of the land was by the state minister of Lands without KCCA approval of the plan."

When the committee led by Dan Kimosho visited the site on March 11, they were stunned to find graders leveling the ground for construction work despite the fact they have no KCCA permits for the works.

However, Kimosho could not do much to stop the works since they were being guarded by a cocktail of security agents. At the site were policemen from various agencies such as counter-terrorism police, field force unit, Special Forces Command and others in plainclothes holding guns.

What is clear from all this is that the forces fighting for the land are not about to relent and it will be interesting to find out whether the committee will be able to settle the matter, a source said.

STATE OF AFFAIRS

Meanwhile, Kimosho also noted that some plots were allocated to different companies which have the same shareholders. On the other hand, some claimants on the land say they bought it from Opec Prime Properties before it abandoned the project.

"We want to find out... did Opec Prime Properties have rights to sell? Did government accept that Opec should sell to third parties?" wondered Kimosho.

In the same vein, the ministry of Kampala Metropolitan Affairs has distanced itself from the ongoing developments on the land.

While appearing before the committee last week, Kampala minister Minsa Kabanda said they have not been notified about what's taking place on the land. Claire Olaki, a legal official at the ministry, said ULC, the ministry of Justice and the Attorney General's office should be in position to provide the current status of Naguru land.

