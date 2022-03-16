Uganda: War Linked to High Fuel Prices

Pointers show day-to-day business in the country has remained volatile with commodity and gasoline prices on an unprecedented climb triggering a loud public outcry.

Geraldine Ssali Busuulwa entered the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives as permanent secretary on July 15, 2021 when the country was still in the Covid-19 crisis mode.

On her watch, commodity prices have climbed and she is confronting a wave of anger after Uganda withdrew from the International Coffee Organistation (ICO). Carolyne Nakazibwe sat down with her to talk about all this and more.

Let's start with your first quarter at the ministry. How do you gauge your performance?

In the first quarter, the learning curve is very high. I haven't been in mainstream government in Uganda before. The way of working, learning the processes, procedures is quite challenging, but I usually get in and know what I want.

I knew that trade is one of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) arms of government. We are fundamentally an agricultural country; so, we have a lot to produce and process. The industry is playing a big role in that, and this is my chance to put a footprint on it in terms of fostering and supporting the industry.

We have been strategizing on how to develop economic strands that are going to generate income from these areas.

How different is the Parish Development Model (PDM) from Emyooga and Operation Wealth Creation?

Operation Wealth Creation was not a one-off; it is an ongoing government program and it is still on the ground to see how they can support small industries across the country to generate income at that level. Emyooga... what was lacking is more about implementation strategy. If the four tyres don't hit the tarmac, flat-on, the strategy will fail.

PDM simply put, we want to put up Saccos that are going to support the local person. One can borrow money from that Sacco in a parish and make life better for themselves. If someone in Kyotera (central Uganda) is growing ginger, that person can go to the PDM Sacco, borrow Shs 3m, put in a small machine that can process that ginger for value-addition.

If there are many outgrowers of ginger, they can now come together and scale-up, get equipment to process it even for external markets. The government is going to be there to avail some of the resources for these parish Saccos. Government can even give them tractors.

That is quite ambitious...

It is an ambitious project and other countries like Norway, Indonesia, have gone through these models to develop and transform themselves. If it means translating this model into different languages, then that is what it will take.

That is Shs 17m per parish?

Shs 17m per parish. The parishes are about 11,594. Each must get a Sacco. Some parishes have more people than others and those are some of the challenges we are looking at. But this is not a one-off program; this is a five-year program and every single year they will be putting in money.

It is going to be like a revolving fund; government puts in money that even when people take money out, they bring it back; so, it is revolving on the side of government and revolving on the side of the individuals saving in those Saccos.

The president launched it in Kibuku (eastern Uganda). What is your target this year?

We are just looking at the 11,594 parishes, each with Shs 17m this year. Then the following year, it will increase to about Shs 100m. Each year is going to have an amount of money put into the Saccos.

There is going to be monitoring and reviewing. By the day of the launch, we had registered 36 Saccos and had remitted money to seven of them on that day. It is ongoing, but there is a lot of work being done on monitoring systems. The ministry of ICT has done a PDM information system. And we are jumping on that system to see how we can monitor the performance of these Saccos.

Would I be right to say this is replacing Emyooga?

I wouldn't want to speak for Emyooga; I'll leave that to Hon Haruna Kasolo [state minister for Microfinance]. For us, we are on the PDM and so far it is moving in the right direction. By the end of this financial year, we should have finished the Sacco registration.

Moving on; the rising fuel and commodity prices. These directly affect trade and industry and the general populace is wondering what is going on.

At the beginning of this year, we had a hiccup when we introduced $30 at the border posts for Covid-19 tests. All the fuel was being hoarded at the border points.

That then died down, because we stopped that policy and decided to respect each other's Covid results across the East African region. While we were recovering from that hiccup [which hiked prices], then came the Russia-Ukraine war. Russia produces a lot of fuel and a lot of goods and services fly over the Russian air space.

Russia decided that nobody would fly over their air space. Now, most of the people bringing in commodities take the longer route, and those costs are passed on to the consumer. This is imported inflation.

What about the soap, now at Shs 8,000 a bar!

In the production of soap, the ingredients are imported; like cold palm oil comes from Europe. Even in the UK, they are suffering the same.

There is also a lot of speculation in the trade fraternity due to the war and people are hoarding. If this war is contained, we shall see prices starting to go down.

But just as Covid-19 taught us to work from home, this is an opportunity to do our local production - import substitution.

So, it has nothing to do with the increased taxes?

The taxes were increased last year in July but they didn't have that impact. If it was that, it would have been immediate. The 10 percent increase in excise duty from URA could not have kicked in later in 2022.

The traders are still struggling post-lockdown. What are you doing for their recovery?

Finance launched a small recovery fund of about [Shs 200bn]. That is meant to help small companies dig themselves out of the financial crisis caused by the pandemic. That is going to be executed through the ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, and it will offer some credit relief.

But currently, URA is doing enforcement and traders are crying foul. Is the ministry engaging other government bodies, landlords, etc? The feeling is that government is quiet as businesses choke.

I am also curious to know where the Covid- 19 task force is. I would have thought some policies would be implemented by now. By the time Covid-19 came, Uganda was already suffering a high debt ratios, it was difficult to sustain such initiatives, but what is being done now like PDM and SME funds [should help].

Of course, URA has to enforce its mandate, but I am sure they have been requested to facilitate traders and make it bearable in times like these, to reflect the current situation of affairs. I think URA as well as the ministry of Finance have a duty to consult with other bodies, including ourselves, to devise policies that are reflective of the current economic situation.

The ministry is doing extensive construction works at the border posts. Why this transformation?

These are the touchpoints between Uganda and other countries. The facilitation we are talking about is the ease of doing business, especially trade.

Under the Great Lakes Trade Facilitation Project - a collaboration between us and other governments - you will have all government agencies sitting under one roof at the borders; Ministry of Health, Immigration, URA, UNBS, banking services, etc.

We have started with Mpondwe in Kasese, Bunagana in Kisoro, Goli in Nebbi and all this progress is about 86 percent to completion. Mpondwe is 96 percent completed and will be launched in June. We call upon our EU partners and other funders to support us more because we have 16 in the pipeline. It is a project to the tune of over $200m.

I have been seeing something called industrial sugar that the president launched in Kinyara. Why is that a big deal?

The simplest way to understand industrial sugar is, for example, that material that cases a capsule in the pharmaceutical industry.

That is made from industrial sugar. It is also used in making prosthetic limbs, bandages, coating bitter tablets... The only plant in Africa was in South Africa and the second one is now in Masindi. It is a big deal and it is going to be exporting to East Africa and the rest of Africa.

The Dubai expo. Has Uganda benefited?

The follow-on conversations show that the international community is willing to take on our teas, coffees... Uganda's coffee is very rich, especially the Arabica. Most countries in Europe use our coffee - whether it is green bean or roasted bean - as an ingredient in all their ranges of coffee to give them that aroma.

We are having challenges with ICO, but most of this coffee is going to the UAE in time to come. It is the same thing with our tea. A lot of our coffee and tea is repackaged by other countries and sold off as theirs. When it gets to international markets, it loses its original identity and Ugandans lose out on pricing. We could negotiate better, to make sure our key cash cow items fetch the pricing they deserve on the world market.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

No wonder the Uganda pavilion at the expo had a strong emphasis on coffee; Uganda was planning to withdraw from the ICO!

That decision has left many coffee traders and farmers in angry disbelief. I am not worried about withdrawing from the ICO. At first, I was worried because 83 percent of our coffee is sold under the preferential trade area, but now when you look at what it is fetching, it could fetch 10 times the price with better negotiations. Sometimes you have to pull the plug in order to be heard loud and clear. I am going to explain all this in more detail in another article.

Okay. Who is Geraldine Ssali?

Geraldine Ssali Busuulwa has been working for about 25 years, seven of which I was serving my country as the deputy MD of NSSF, and three of which I was doing my work. Now I am here serving in the capacity of permanent secretary.

Before that, I was serving under Her Majesty the Queen's Treasury in the UK, under the ministry of Finance as head of the Trade Management Unit. I was the first black and woman - it was a very high-level, above a director, and I was quite pleased with myself at the time - but I had to come home in 2011.

I am a mother of three beautiful angels and what makes me tick is the privilege to serve my country. I am currently the chairperson of Gayaza Old Girls Association; I also sit on the board of Uganda Development Corporation, the board of Housing Finance Bank, Ngetta Holdings Uganda Ltd... but if you ask me my greatest achievement? It is being a mother.

It is women's month. You inspire many because women feel they have to choose between motherhood/marriage and career.

I don't see myself as inspiring others, because there are so many women that inspire me. On International Women's day at Kololo, I looked at the women marching, headed by Afande Susan Lakot, whom I would very much like to meet!

I saw her march across, salute, and do the whole ceremony... I grew goosebumps and tears started running down my face. I have never felt so inspired. There are women like those also serving their country like me but in different capacities. We face the same challenges every day; we all have husbands, children, we have to balance work, home, our bosses... these are the people who inspire me and make me work hard.