Uganda: Tight Race for League Crown As KCCA, Vipers Prepare for Top-of-Table Clash

When Vipers SC and KCCA FC met in the first round of the season, they put on show what has arguably been the most entertaining match of the season.

That day at St Mary's stadium in Kitende, we witnessed two genuine contenders for goal of the season, controversy, imaginative football and some cracking daisy-cutters. It was a 2-2 stalemate that had just about everything a fan would wish for.

If next Saturday's game can reproduce half the drama we saw at St Mary's stadium, fans at the MTN Omondo stadium at Lugogo will be in for another treat. Games between KCCA and Vipers are always close affairs, which is typical of sides rated the best in the country today.

Both teams are in the reckoning for this season's title but there were signs last week that nerves are beginning to get the better of them; Vipers suffered a stunning 1-0 reverse to Tooro United in Fort Portal while KCCA left Lugogo frustrated after failing to beat one of the poorest SC Villa side in decades. In fact KCCA have not beaten SC Villa this season with the two rivals playing stalemates.

Vipers have the more formidable squad with tons of experience in players like Halid Lwaliwa, Livingstone Mulondo and goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora. But it is upfront where they boast the most comparative advantage; Yunus Sentamu and Cesar Lobi Manzoki are the deadliest striking partnership and how well KCCA defend them will go some way in determining next Saturday's outcome.

Manzoki has proved to be a handful for defences in the Uganda Premier League with his clever movement, link-up play, aerial prowess and a superb eye for goal. He is a run-away contender for player of the season.

KCCA, on the other hand, have been one of the division's most spirited sides. Although they have looked a shadow of their former selves, Morley Byekwaso's charges have perfected the art of picking points when playing well or not. It explains why they have lost the least number of games in the league - one - despite scoring the least number of goals among the top four teams.

The wastefulness they exhibited against SC Villa last weekend would almost certainly be punished by a Vipers side that is far more clinical. Denis Iguma, John Revita and goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan can't afford any sloppy moments in a game of such high stakes.

Before next Saturday, however, Vipers must take care of Busoga United at St Mary's stadium today afternoon. The latter boast of recent victories over Express and SC Villa and are a potential banana skin that Brazilian coach Robert Oliveira will have every reason to respect.

In other UPL matches on the card, SC Villa play host to Gaddafi while Mbarara City visit Onduparaka. On Friday (March 18), Express are at home to title-chasing Uganda Revenue Authority.

Not many people are keeping an eye on the taxmen but they are firmly in contention. They possess a sharper attack than KCCA and are statistically better than Vipers defensively. And in Shafic Kagimu, livewire Steven Mukwala and the crafty Viane Sekajugo, it would be foolhardy to underestimate them in the title run-in.

It will also do them a world of good that the pressure is seemingly on KCCA and Vipers while their championship aspirations are deemed to be under the radar. But URA have championship DNA in them and a victory over champions Express will thrust them right in the title picture.

Those three points would also add extra spice to the KCCA-URA anticipated cracker.

