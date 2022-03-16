Tanzania: Budget Execution All Time High

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan's regime has set a new record in budget implementation that reached 93.6 per cent by last month with four months remaining before the next fiscal year begins.

The Minister for Finance and Planning Dr Mwigulu Nchemba said on Wednesday the budget implementation reached an all-time high in this fiscal year, merely a year since President Samia took office.

"Budget implementation on average reached 93.6 per cent at the end of last month with four months at hand before the next fiscal year begins... this is an impressive record in President Samia's first budget," said Dr Nchemba.

Minister Nchemba said some region and district councils have received above allocation of up to 160 per cent for development projects.

"This is the highest budget implementation for a government that has been in office for just a year.

"The implementation achieved was a result of tax increase and other funds as per Finance Act," Dr Nchemba told journalists here when telling the success story of President Samia's regime in one year.

The tax collection has reached 93.5 per cent equals 15.9tri/- at the end of February, 2022 out of 17tri/- targeted. In December last year, the taxman collected the historical highest level of 2.5tri/-.

Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) in the first half, July-December, of the 2021/22 budget collected 11.11tri/-.

Meanwhile, between last July and February this year, the government received a total of 3.1tri/- from Development Partners as grants and soft loans, equivalent to an achievement of 119.2 per cent of the expectation of receiving 2.6tri/- compared to 1.6tri/- received in the corresponding period of the previous 2020/2021 fiscal year.

"This success is due to the strengthening of the friendly environment of cooperation between Tanzania and Development Partners...and it is our expectation that we will sign agreements twice by June after President held talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank (WB) as well as working visits to France, Belgium and Dubai," Dr Nchemba said.

In addition, the result of improved bilateral cooperation enabled the government to sign 16 aid and soft credit agreements totaling 3.4tri/- between July and December last year.

On the expenditure side, the government so far has paid 1.2tri/- for Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project that pushed up construction of 300 kilometres Dar-Morogoro to reach 95.5 per cent and Morogoro-Makutopora 81.1 per cent, while Mwanza-Isaka is almost at 4.0 per cent.

The fund has also been directed towards the execution of the Tabora-Isaka portion.

The other areas are subsidies to Local Government Authorities (LGAs) at the tune of 696.7bn/-, high learning education loans 286.6bn/- to almost 150,000 students and primary and secondary schools' capitation grant of 23bn/-.

Other disbursements were 12.2bn/- for Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) 214.2bn/-, which is the highest since the agency was formed.

"The fund disbursed to TARURA is historically highest since the formation of the agency, and in just six months," Dr Nchemba said. TANROADS received 667.8bn/-.

Also, the ministry paid 98.4bn/- in salary arrears to civil servants and paid 151.6bn/- in local debt arrears for contractors, service providers and the like as well as signed a 2.7tri/- special pension bond to enable pension funds to settle their payment dues to pensioners.

Minister Nchemba mentioned the sectors that recorded major growth during the period of President Samia as mining and quarrying (10.9 per cent), telecommunications (10.2 per cent), social services (9.8 per cent), electricity (9.7 per cent), and water (7.0 per cent).

In summary, the finance minister said, in one year under President Samia, the country has opened up opportunities for productive activities and employment, increased incomes, improved access to social services including water, health, education and electricity in rural areas and a rapid increase in capital investment from abroad