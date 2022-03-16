Tanzania: Protect Water Sources, VP Appeals to Maasai Elders

VICE-PRESIDENT Philip Mpango on Wednesday appealed to Maasai traditional elders to use their influence in safeguarding and protecting water sources in Simanjiro District, Manyara Region.

The VP, who was inaugurating the 41.5bn /- Orkesumet water project, rallied the elders popularly referred to as Laigwanans to take a lead role in protecting the sources for the benefit of future generations.

"The government counts on you dearly in safeguarding these water sources," he said.

Dr Mpango pointed out that the government is spending huge sums of money in such projects, adding that it will not be ready to see such initiatives going down the drain.

"The onus is on everyone to see such resources remain intact, by and large the elders have a big role to play," the VP explained.

Outlining the government's priorities, Dr Mpango said the sixth-phase government has been keen on improving social services, particularly funding and overseeing multi-billion water projects around the country.

According to the VP, the government has also strived to improve the water sector, chiefly being the preservation of water sources through water basin and valley water boards.

The VP, who would later be installed as a Maasai elder after being donned traditional attire and a Maasai baton, appealed to the pastoral communities to continue enrolling their children in primary schools.

He equally challenged the pastoral communities of Simanjiro to turn in large numbers in the upcoming National Population and Housing Census, set for August this year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The government also strives to enhance water structural institutions in a bid to ensure that Tanzanians have access to clean and safe water, including the establishment of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA).

The government has to date implemented 1,423 water projects countrywide, according to the VP.

Areas that have benefited from such projects include Arusha, Kigoma, Lindi, Same, Mwanga and Orkusemet.

Meanwhile, the VP took time to commiserate with Simanjiro residents after the unprecedented loss of livestock greeted by drought.

More than 62,000 livestock died in the area in December last year, following drought that has ravaged herder communities in the northeast Manyara Region.

Acute shortage of water and grazing pastures caused by the drought has resulted in the deaths of thousands of animals.

Briefing the VP earlier, Water Minister Jumaa Aweso said upon its completion, the Orkesumet water project will have a capacity of generating 6.72 million litres a day, against the current demand which stands at 1.5million litres.

"We are very grateful to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for ensuring that all Tanzanians are now having access to clean and safe water," he said.