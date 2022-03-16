Rwanda: REG Stun Giants US Monastir to Reach BAL 2022 Playoffs

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) Basketball Club on Monday progressed to the playoffs of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2022 after a stunning 77-74 victory against Tunisian powerhouse US Monastir at the Dakar Arena in Senegal.

The game was the penultimate one for REG in the Sahara Conference, and winning it means they have qualified with a game to go.

The Rwandan side came as the underdogs into the encounter with US Monastir, but played with passion, going toe-to-toe with the Tunisians for the most part of the game.

The first quarter ended 21-26 in favour of the Tunisians. They maintained their lead even in the second quarter, and by the time the first half buzzer sounded, they were ahead on 42-36 points.

In the second half, Robert Pack' team put up a fight, winning the third quarter 20-13 and the last one 21-19.

Congolese center Pichou Manga was one of the standout players for REG as he scored 16 points and 10 rebounds in addition to pulling off some amazing blocks to deny the Tunisians scoring opportunities.

REG will be back in action against Mozambique's Clube Ferroviário da Beira on Tuesday.

US Monastir have already booked a ticket to the playoffs that will take place in Kigali in May.

Results REG 77-74 US Monastir