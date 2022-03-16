Rwanda: General Kazura in France for Three Day Visit

15 March 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

General Jean Bosco Kazura, Chief of Defence Staff of Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) arrived in Paris on Monday, March 14 at the invitation of his French counterpart General Thierry Buthkard.

Kazura who is in the country until Thursday, March 17 leads the RDF delegation that includes Head of Defence Intelligence Brig. General Vincent Nyakarundi, Head of International Military Cooperation, Brig. Gen Patrick Karuretwa, and the RDF Chief Operations and training (Chief J3) Col Chrysostome Ngendahimana.

General Kazura met his host on the first day of the visit during which various security dynamics were discussed.

Also discussed were, "Exchanges of views on the security situation in Central and Southern Africa, and on the Franco-Rwandan military dialogue," General Buthkard said in a tweet.

