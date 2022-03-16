Rwanda: Multibillion Projects to Improve Learning Outcomes in Schools

Two projects worth Rwf49.8 billion have been launched with an aim to improve learning outcomes, especially in Kinyarwanda in pre-primary and lower primary as well as local communities countrywide.

Known as Tunoze Gusoma (Schools and Systems) and Uburezi Iwacu (Homes and Communities), the five-year projects are funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Both projects emphasise the fact that learning does not only take place at schools but also in the homes and communities in which children live.

The Tunoze Gusoma project aims at strengthening the education system to ensure pre-primary and lower primary school and classroom environments are of high quality, inclusive, and focused on the learning of foundational literacy skills.

The Uburezi Iwacu project on the other hand targets to promote home and community environments that are literacy-supportive, stimulating, and safe for children's learning, including children with disabilities, and increases community engagement in promoting literacy.

Nelson Mbarushimana, Director General of Rwanda Basic Education Board (REB), said the projects are well in line with the national education goals.

"We have assured cooperation in these projects," he said, adding that "We will help Rwandan children to improve their reading and writing skills and other activities planned for these projects,"

Jonathan Kamin, USAID Rwanda Mission Director, emphasised the importance of building foundation literacy skills among Rwandan children.

"I believe every child deserves the chance to learn, to read well at school, at home, and in their communities. As we continue to support foundational literacy, this reflects... the gains we have made in the education sector and we need to sustain our shared commitments to improve learning outcomes of children," he said.

In addition, the projects have been designed to create opportunities and a conducive environment for improved literacy outcomes for all children.

"That's the core objective of these activities that support improved learning and key to rewind up, especially at a difficult time when the education sector is deeply affected by the Covid-19 pandemic," he added