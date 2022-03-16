Rwanda: BAL 2022 - Pitchou Manga Confident REG Can Finish Top of Sahara Conference

Today REG Vs Ferroviário da Beira 7:30pm Kigali-Time DUC Vs AS Sale 9pm Kigali- Time

Center Pitchou Manga is positive that teamwork and confidence can inspire REG end at the summit of the Sahara Conference table in the Basketball Africa League in Dakar, Senegal.

The Congolese put in a man-of-the-match performance during REG's 77-74 hard-fought victory over Tunisian giants US Monastir to secure a ticket at the BAL playoffs in Kigali in May.

A win over Mozambique's Clube Ferroviário da Beira tonight could see the REG-powered club finish top of the Sahara Conference and hence stand a chance to draw an easier opponent ahead of the BAL finals in May.

"I am impressed with the way our team played a very good game on Monday. Our target is to lead the Sahara conference and it is possible if we win against Ferroviário da Beira"

Elsewhere, Guinea's AS Sale face Senegal's Dakar Universite Club in a make-or-break tie that will decide the final four that will make it to the Kigali finals.