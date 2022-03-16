Rwanda: BAL 2022 - Pitchou Manga Confident REG Can Finish Top of Sahara Conference

15 March 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Today REG Vs Ferroviário da Beira 7:30pm Kigali-Time DUC Vs AS Sale 9pm Kigali- Time

Center Pitchou Manga is positive that teamwork and confidence can inspire REG end at the summit of the Sahara Conference table in the Basketball Africa League in Dakar, Senegal.

The Congolese put in a man-of-the-match performance during REG's 77-74 hard-fought victory over Tunisian giants US Monastir to secure a ticket at the BAL playoffs in Kigali in May.

A win over Mozambique's Clube Ferroviário da Beira tonight could see the REG-powered club finish top of the Sahara Conference and hence stand a chance to draw an easier opponent ahead of the BAL finals in May.

"I am impressed with the way our team played a very good game on Monday. Our target is to lead the Sahara conference and it is possible if we win against Ferroviário da Beira"

Elsewhere, Guinea's AS Sale face Senegal's Dakar Universite Club in a make-or-break tie that will decide the final four that will make it to the Kigali finals.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X