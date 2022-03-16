Rwanda: Peace Cup - Rutsiro, Etincelles Face Off in Preliminary Round

Rutsiro will be looking to progress from the preliminary round when they face Etincelles in the 2022 Peace Cup on Wednesday.

According to Rutsiro head coach Justin Bisengimana, his team will go into the game looking for nothing less than victory and a place in the next round of the knockout competition.

"We were up to the task. The players know exactly what we need to do from the word go," Bisengimana said

Other teams that will start in the preliminary round are Amagaju FC, Heroes FC, Impeesa FC, Intare FC, Interforce FC, Nyanza FC, and the University of Rwanda, while Sunrise will not start in the preliminary round.

The teams that will not play in the preliminary round are Rayon Sports, Police FC, APR FC, AS Kigali, Kiyovu Sports, Sunrise and Mukura, Bugesera FC, Espoir FC, Etincelles FC, Etoile de l'Est FC, Gasogi United, Gicumbi FC, Gorilla FC, Marine FC, Musanze FC, and Rutsiro FC.

The tournament was suspended for two years as the local footballing organization chose to hold only the league due to the surge of Covid-19 which limited the number of events held in the country.

AS Kigali won the 2018-2019 Peace Cup after beating Kiyovu Sports 2-1 in 2019. The Peace Cup winner will represent Rwanda in the 2022 CAF Confederations Cup.

Wednesday University of Rwanda vs Bugesera Rutsiro vs Etincelles La Jeunesse vs Espoir Impeesa vs Amagaju Nyanza vs Marines Interforce vs Etoile de L'est

Thursday Heroes vs Gasogi United Gorilla vs Gcumbi Musanze vs Intare