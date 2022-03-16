Tanzania: Samia At One - Sixth Phase Govt Espouses Multilateralism

THE sixth phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan has strengthened relations and promoted the principles of multilateralism, which has seen the country benefitting immensely in all aspects of social-economic development

She has opened Tanzania's doors to the international arena, allowing the country to secure funding and sign various development projects contracts.

Tanzania has successfully enhanced cooperation in the economic, social, and political spheres as a result of President Samia's international trips abroad and the visits of various foreign leaders to the country.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, Ambassador Liberata Mulamula, made the revelation in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday while highlighting achievements recorded by the ministry during President Samia's first year in office.

She said in the past one year, President Samia made official, state and working visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), France, Belgium, United States of America, Rwanda, Malawi, Zambia, Burundi, Kenya and Uganda. During the same period, various presidents and leaders of international organizations also visited Tanzania.

"Through these visits, the relationship and cooperation between Tanzania and countries as well as various international and regional organizations have been strengthened. President Samia has opened up the country to the world," she noted.

Amb Mulamula also stated that Tanzania profited from the signing of numerous agreements as a result of these visits, citing President Samia's visit to Belgium in February this year, where six agreements worth 1.77tri/- were signed.

In addition, she said earlier this month, President Samia participated in the prestigious International Trade Fair Dubai Expo 2020, where Tanzania successfully signed 36 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with the UAE.

"These MoUs are just a few of the many agreements signed during the one-year term of the sixth phase government," said Amb Mulamula.

The minister cited other achievements of the trips abroad as the removal of 56 of the 64 long-term non-tariff barriers between Tanzania and Kenya.

She also described President Samia's participation for the first time in the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Summit and addressed the council as another big success.

"In her maiden speech which has been described as one of the best speeches ever presented to the council among other things, it highlighted the achievements and priorities of the nation in pursuit of development," she said.

Ambassador Mulamula also said that due to the strengthening of international cooperation, Tanzania has continued to be trusted in various spheres of international and regional organisations.

She cited the recent appointment of Retired President Jakaya Kikwete as the Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Panel of Elders (PoE), to advise the region on political and conflict resolution issues as among the success of the country's strengthened relations.

During the past one year, Tanzania has been elected Vice-President of the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 76) in an election held on June 7th 2021 in New York, USA.

Tanzania was elected Vice-President without opposition during that election. The last time Tanzania was elected Vice-President was in 1991.

Other achievements, according to Amb Mulamula, include the inauguration of two new embassies in Austria and Indonesia, as well as three consulates in Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Shanghai and Guangzhou, China.

"With the establishment of these embassies, Tanzania now has 45 embassies and six consulates, accelerating the execution of economic diplomacy," she said.

In terms of marketing, she stated that her ministry has facilitated access to markets in the European Union, China, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar for products like fruits, vegetables, meat, fish filets, and spices.

In response to the expanding use of the Kiswahili language around the world, she stated that it has continued to flourish in regional communities and other parts of the world, prompting UNESCO to declare July 7th every year as World Kiswahili Language Day.

"At the 35th African Union Heads of State and Government Summit, Kiswahili was recognised as one of the Union's working languages. Kiswahili has been adopted as a working language in the East African Community and the SADC, and procedures to make it official are in the process," Amb Mulamula added.