Uganda: Emyooga - Kasolo Asks Fellow Ministers to Traverse Country to Monitor Govt Programs

The State Minister for Microfinance Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo has asked his fellow ministers to move around the country if they are to plan properly for the country.

" I have covered central Uganda. I have covered the entire Ankole sub-region. This week I'm completing Kigezi sub- region. I will now be going to Rwenzori sub-region. I have seen the problems encountered by people living in these areas," Kasolo said at an Emyooga monitoring function organized in Bukimbira county, Kisoro district.

He said that despite ascertaining the problems faced by the areas in regards the Emyooga program, the journey around the country will also help him ascertain other facts that will help his ministry and government to plan for the country.

Speaking about the same, Abdul Bisaso, the national coordinator for Emyooga said during the monitoring tour in Kisoro, it was found out that whereas it was expected for shs2.8 billion to be sent as part of Emyooga, this was not the case since some categories of saccos were not formed.

"Kisoro has five constituencies that we expected they should have got shs2.8billion but because around 12 saccos are not yet formed because of some challenges, the money received was less. However, mobilization is under way to ensure the formation of those saccos,"Bisaso said.

He also applauded the district for its good performance in terms of Emyooga saccos with over 60% of the loans taken by members of the saccos refunded.

"The district has performed slightly well because over 60% of the money taken in form of loans has been recovered which is close to shs1.9 billion and the people are still accessing loans."

Speaking during the function, the leaders decried the por road network that they said has seen many not tap into government programs.

" People spend a lot of money on transport because the road network is very poor," Sarah Mateke, the state Minister for Youth and Children affairs told the Minister.

In response, Kasolo promised to raise the matter for redress.

" Count on me when it comes on that. This area is a tourism hub. We need to work on roads," he said.

The minister however urged that as government looks for money to work on the roads, the locals should get involved in various enterprises to ensure their household incomes are improved.

" Do you have a business that earns you money every day? We can connect this area to the national grid but if you don't have money you won't be able to connect your house. We can construct roads but if you don't have a business then the roads will be useless," he said.

On Emyooga, he warned the locals against stealing the money from saccos.

"It's you who are in charge of this Emyooga program. You decide who gets the money. If you steal the money then you are stealing from your own garden," he said.

He said that by saving in groups, more resources are pooled together which ensures that members can borrow at a small interest rate.