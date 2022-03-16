Uganda: Ssemujju Asks - Why Does Kadaga Dodge Parliamentary Sittings?

Four ministries and one government entity have failed to meet the Constitutional guideline of laying to Parliament their ministerial policy statements and budget estimates for the financial year 2022/2023.

One of them is the ministry of East African Affairs that is headed by former speaker Rebecca Kadaga, who has not physically attended a parliamentary sitting in a long time.

Yesterday, Kira Municipality legislator Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda questioned the continued absence of Kadaga from the House.

Besides the minister of East African Affairs, other ministries yet to submit their policy statements are: Foreign Affairs, Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Ministry of Tourism and the Auditor General's Office.

Their failure to meet the deadline compelled the Deputy Speaker Anita Among to direct their heads to explain in writing why they have failed to respect the Constitutional obligation.

Ssemujju threw a spanner in the works when he asked Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja why she has failed to whip the former Speaker and Minister for East Africa Rebecca Kadaga to attend parliamentary sittings as required by the rules of procedure.

Nabbanja just laughed.

The matter of presenting the Ministry policy statements without a revised fiscal charter and a revised budget framework paper also attracted a serious debate in the House.