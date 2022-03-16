Tanzania: 4.3bn/ - Set Aside for Improvement of Water Supply in Mbogwe

A TOTAL of 4.3bn/- has been set aside in the current financial year for improvement of water supply services in Mbogwedistrict, Geitaregion, it has been revealed.

Mbogwe Rural Water and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) Manager, Engineer Rodrick Mbepera made the revelation over the weekend, during his visit at a water supply expansion project at Masumbwe town centre.

"So far, for Mbogwe District access to clean and safe water is at 55 per cent equivalent to 14,500 out of 23,700 residents who are in need of the service," he said.

According to him, out of the 4.3bn/-, a sum of 1.2bn/- is set to run the Kabanga-Nhomolwa water project in Nhomolwaward, while 351m/- is for completion of the Nanda village water project.

He further explained that the Iponya Ward water project is being implemented at a cost of 488m/-and Lugunga-Luhalala villages water project is expected to be implemented at a tune of over 1.1bn/-.

About 200m/- fund is set for implementing a water project in Nyakafuru Ward while the Kagera-Kanegere water project is run at a cost of 597m/-, which is Covid-19 fund.

"Along that, we are running the drilling project, planning to drill ten water wells which cost approximately 330m/-. So far, we have already drilled six water wells. After completion of projects being implemented, water access is expected to raise by 13 percent, from the current between 55 to 68 per cent of water accessibility," he said.

Mbogwe Constituency Members of Parliament, Nicodemus Maganga called up on Mbogwe residents to support the projects by paying for water services, protecting and preventing theft and damage to water infrastructures.