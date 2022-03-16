Tanzania: Njopeka Sees Success in Pre-Commonwealth Games

SAUDA Njopeka, one of the country's flag bearers in the forthcoming Pre-Commonwealth Games' qualifying program for athletes with disabilities, said that she is well drilled for the event ahead of its flag off this Friday

She had no more words rather than saying that she is well prepared for the battle.

"Sports is what I like most in my life, athletics in particular," said Njopeka while receiving her return air ticket before leaving for South Africa tomorrow.

Before taking part in the games, she will attend a special programme that will take participants to a special training first before being enrolled into a competition.

Hundreds of participants from different countries will compete for slots in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games for disabled later this year.

Njopeka will leave alongside his coach, BahatiMgunda under an umbrella of the Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC).

TOC's Vice President, Henry Tandau said yesterday his committee, for the interest of the country, sought the Commonwealth Games body to have an inclusion of Tanzanian disabled athletes in qualifying series before they travel to England for the grand event.

He said the Commonwealth governing body does not grant an opportunity for every country, but only for those with special consideration. Out of 72 Commonwealth member countries, only 12 countries will field disabled athletes in the event.

Apart from the duo, Tanzania, according to Tandau, will also have two more chances for athletes with disabilities and a coach who will also take part in Weightlifting's qualifying series in Birmingham a few days before the start of the Games.

Speaking ahead of their departure, Mgunda, an all -time experience coach said that Njopeka is experienced enough to do wonders in her classification.

Having participated in the same category in the previous Olympic Games held in London and Tokyo and Tunisia's Grand Prix, was enough to qualify her for the South African event.

"We are focused to grab this opportunity and secure marks that will take us to the disabled Commonwealth Games'" said Mgunda.