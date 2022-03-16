Tanzania: Namungovs Azam Rocks Today's League Fixture

AFTER staggering in their previous league matches, Azam have another crossword puzzle to solve as they face Namungo at Ilulu Stadium in Lindi in a solo mid-week fixture today.

It will be a battle between the third-placed Namungoagainst fourth slot occupants Azam with each of them parading 25 points after playing 17 games, hence the 90 minutes will be a good judge.

The Ice Cream makers suffered a 1-0 loss in their home match to Polisi Tanzania and before that, they were held to a barren draw before losing 2-0 to Biashara United.

This means from their three back to back league matches, Azam have picked one point and thrown away eight points which could have driven them far in the standings.

The going has been hard for Azam's Head Coach AbdihamidMoallin who has admitted that time is here for them to regain winning status they have missed in their recent duels.

"Our fans are expecting good results from us and the good thing before Namungo's match is that the majority of our players are of good health looking sharp to produce tangible results," he said.

On the other hand, host Namungo managed a 1-1 draw with Kagera Sugar, 1-1 with Geita Gold before beating Mbeya City 2-0 in their past three league matches,hence today, they will be looking to get back to winning ways.

However, in the 18th round of the league, one of the most surprising results was a 1-0 home defeat Mbeya City suffered from Kagera Sugar at Sokoine Stadium which ended the former's unbeaten home record.