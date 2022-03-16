Tanzania: Clashes of Heritage, Sustainability and Survival in Zanzibar

analysis

Alexandra Willis visited Zanzibar with a Brenthurst delegation and shared some findings on the country's development plans.

It has been almost a year to the day since the sudden death of Tanzania's populist president John Pombe Magufuli put his then little-known vice-president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, on the map as the first woman president of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous chain of islands that form part of Tanzania, is a popular tourist destination boasting Instagram-able white sand beaches.

Stone Town, a Swahili coastal trading town of East Africa, is undoubtedly Zanzibar's liveliest and most popular area destination for tourists, with a literal circle of bougie hotels within walking distance of one another.

These hotels are examples of "pockets of development". However, outside the charmed circle one is acutely aware that the existing infrastructure needs much improvement. Infrastructural upgrades are being made slowly but surely and are a step in the right direction for the island state's developmental path.

The government of Zanzibar is focused on its newly formed Blue Economy policy as a growth generator in light of its problems of unemployment, poverty and gender inequality. The island state's president, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, is committed to driving...