South Africa: SA Farmers Battle to Control Locust Swarms of Biblical Proportions

According to Agri SA, this is one of the biggest locust swarms in years and, with the assistance of donors and the Department of Agriculture, farmers are trying everything to save their land and food.

Farmers in the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape Karoo are struggling to control the locust swarms that have damaged and consumed thousands of hectares of grazing land.

Northern Cape farmer Barry Naude said the locusts had caused a huge amount of damage to his farm.

"Considering that we just came out of four years of drought and we received our first rains in November last year. In the farms that they have rested on, they have caused absolute mayhem," he said.

Naude said he had lost the grazing land for his sheep.

"In a couple of weeks, we will go to minus degrees as it is winter, and the veld that has been damaged and now going to winter is a lot. They have eaten tonnes of food...