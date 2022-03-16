Kenya: DCI Arrest Man Linked to Wife's Murder in Naivasha

Nairobi — A 32-year-old man suspected of Killing his wife was on Tuesday detained by Naivasha-based detectives after preliminary findings linked him to the murder.

The arrest followed the discovery of the decomposing remains of the 26-year-old victim at a thicket in Naivasha's Kongoni area in early February this year.

According to the couple's neighbours in Duro area, the two had lived together for five years before their relationship was rocked with differences which led to their separation last year.

As a result, the victim then moved to her parents' home, a few kilometers away according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

However, his 32-year-old husband, identified as Julius Owaka, a football player at a local flower farm started seeing victim in a bid to rekindle their marriage.

"Unaware that she was being lured to a death trap, the deceased left her father's compound on January 31, not to be seen again, until her decomposing remains were discovered 9 days later in a thicket within Duro area, three kilometers from her father's home," the DCI stated.

Investigations into the murder was immediately initiated and it involved agents drawn from Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and DCI officers from Naivasha.

Through forensic cyber digital analysis, the sleuths traced the suspect to Githurai 45, where he had since gone into hiding, after committing the crime, according to the DCI

"Yesterday (Monday) evening, sleuths combed the populous Githurai 45, before fishing out Julius Owaka, from his hideout," the agency said.

The DCI stated that DNA and Crime Scene experts based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, had earlier obtained DNA samples from the scene of crime pointing out that his arrest will play a key role in conducting a conclusive analysis to build a watertight case against him.