Kenya: DCI Arrest Man Linked to Wife's Murder in Naivasha

16 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — A 32-year-old man suspected of Killing his wife was on Tuesday detained by Naivasha-based detectives after preliminary findings linked him to the murder.

The arrest followed the discovery of the decomposing remains of the 26-year-old victim at a thicket in Naivasha's Kongoni area in early February this year.

According to the couple's neighbours in Duro area, the two had lived together for five years before their relationship was rocked with differences which led to their separation last year.

As a result, the victim then moved to her parents' home, a few kilometers away according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

However, his 32-year-old husband, identified as Julius Owaka, a football player at a local flower farm started seeing victim in a bid to rekindle their marriage.

"Unaware that she was being lured to a death trap, the deceased left her father's compound on January 31, not to be seen again, until her decomposing remains were discovered 9 days later in a thicket within Duro area, three kilometers from her father's home," the DCI stated.

Investigations into the murder was immediately initiated and it involved agents drawn from Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and DCI officers from Naivasha.

Through forensic cyber digital analysis, the sleuths traced the suspect to Githurai 45, where he had since gone into hiding, after committing the crime, according to the DCI

"Yesterday (Monday) evening, sleuths combed the populous Githurai 45, before fishing out Julius Owaka, from his hideout," the agency said.

The DCI stated that DNA and Crime Scene experts based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, had earlier obtained DNA samples from the scene of crime pointing out that his arrest will play a key role in conducting a conclusive analysis to build a watertight case against him.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X