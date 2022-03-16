Kenya: CJ Koome Holds Talks With President Sirleaf During Historic Visit

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome and President of the Supreme Court on Tuesday hosted former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for talks in what marked a historic occasion.

President Sirleaf, Liberia's first woman President, commended Koome on her elevation to head the judicial arm of government becoming the first woman to do so.

"I celebrated Her Excellency's inspiring leadership which paved the way for women aspiring for high office to pursue and excel in positions previously unoccupied by women," Koome sad in brief remarks after hosting President Sirleaf at the Supreme Court.

"We reminisced on our journeys to leadership and found many commonalities in the ways in which stubborn cultural, social, economic, and political norms pose threats to the ascension of women to the highest levels of their professional fields," she added.

Koome said the occasion presented a opportunity for "renewed hope in our sisterhood and collectivity of all efforts across the world to break the barriers that still threaten the attainment of full gender equality."

President Sirleaf, a Nobel Laureate, graced Kenya's inaugural Public Service Emerging Leaders Fellowship, a program tailor-made to restore commitment by young professionals to the public service, which was convened by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.