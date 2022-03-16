Kenya: Transport Operators Call Off Strike After Meeting With NTSA, NPS

Nairobi — Transport operators have called off their planned strike after talks with police and top National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officials on ways to address the ongoing crackdown.

Matatu and bus operators had planned to commence their strike on Wednesday in protest of the crackdown that could have paralyzed transport in some parts of the country.

The stakeholders' meeting, hosted by the Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua involved the Federation of Public Transport Sector (FPTS) officials led by their Chairman, Edwin Mukabana.

NTSA Director General NTSA George Njau was also present.

During the meeting, the government agreed to halt the ongoing crackdown on non-compliant public transport vehicles and further resolved to involve the sector in making such decisions in the future.

"The ongoing multi-agency crack down on non-compliant public transport vehicles has been suspended. It was further agreed that the federation of public transport will be represented in future," read a statement signed by Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso and FPTS Chairman Mukabana.

The officials pointed out that the public transport sector forms an integral part in the socio-economic development of the country by easing business and the movement of people and goods.

This move comes four days after the NPS announced the suspension of a countrywide bodaboda crackdown, so as to give room for consultations.

NPS put out a tweet saying the temporary halt will allow various stakeholders in the industry to consult and come up with best ways in addressing the issue.

"Enforcement of compliance of traffic law by public transport motor cycles aka Boda boda crackdown has been stopped. This is to give room to the government to reorganize the sector through a multi sectoral committee working on a framework of implementation," the Police Service indicated.