Kenya: Police Officer Killed, Four Fire Arms Stolen Following Bandit Attack in Samburu

Nairobi — A police officer died and another was injured following a bandit attack at Lodokojek Police Post in Samburu Central sub-county on Tuesday night.

The deceased was pronounced dead on arrival at the Maralal County Referral Hospital where he was rushed by their colleagues.

"It occurred at LODOKOJEK POLICE POST at around 2045hrs MR BM520060 about 40kms South East of the station and reported through phone by the in-charge post No.220540 Sgt Benard Leleur that while at the shopping centre which is about 100 metres from the post, he had heard the sound of gunshots from the direction of the police post," a police report said.

Police said that the officer in charge together with his other two colleagues who happened to be also at the centre maneuvered their way to the post where they found two of their colleagues lying on the floor of their houses in pools of blood with bullet wounds.

Police stated that the unknown attackers are believed to have been onboard a motorcycle of unknown registration number.

During the incident, the suspects are also reported to have made away with four fire arms and ammunition according to police.

"On checking in their steel box where the firearms are usually kept, they found out that the attackers had made away with four G3 rifles as follows; 1.FMP 389229 2.FMP 77096115 3.G3A3 6053620 4.FMP 391895 As well as 197 rounds of ammunition of 7.62×51mm," Police said.

The injured officer who suffered injuries on the stomach and the right hand has been admitted and is undergoing treatment in stable condition.

While condemning the incident, Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda called on the members of the public to work with security agencies to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

"We must strive for law and order to prevail always. The same stolen guns will be used to terrorize people on the roads and their homes. This is simply unacceptable and the relevant authorities should ensure the culprits are arrested and the stolen guns recovered," Lesuuda said in a Twitter post.