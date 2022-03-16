Nigerian Navy Deepens Collaboration With Pakistani Navy... Receives 51st Pakistani Navy Course Members in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy recently deepened its collaboration on a quest for a safer maritime domain when it received members of the 51st Pakistani Navy Course in Lagos.

The delegation led by Commodore Imran Ul-Haq, was received by the Chief Staff Officer of the Western Naval Command (WNC), Rear Admiral Hamza Kaoje, who represented the Flag Officer Commanding, Rear Admiral Yakubu Wambai.

Highlighting the purpose of the visit, Commodore Ul-Haq said it was to expose the course participants to the military culture and operational activities in Nigeria.

He noted that the already existing relationship, which made it possible for the course participants to be visiting Nigeria, would be further deepened for the good of both countries.

In his response, Rear Admiral Kaoje restated that both countries enjoy a healthy relationship as a number of senior officers including himself, have had reasons to either be educated in Pakistan or attended a special training.

He, therefore, encouraged members of the team to feel at home and ask questions concerning things of their interest in the Nigerian Navy's activities.

He said: "Nigeria and Pakistan have a good and long relationship. Most of our senior officers, serving and retired were trained in Pakistan including the Army, Navy and Air force. Most of them were trained in Air War College in Karachi and the Pakistan War College in Lahore.

"It will interest you to know that we had some cadets in Kakul, in Military Academy, we also had some cadets in naval Academy in Karachi. I did my Master's programm in National Defence University and I was a Defence Attaché in Pakistan between 2011 and 2014.

"Also, recently, some of your vessels visited us and had training sessions with us. As recently as 2021, one of your navy medical services was here and they rendered some services to our people here. We appreciate that.

"The Pakistan Navy has been providing us with equipment, especially in the Air Force. Some of your Air Force members were here in our tactical command to train some of our pilots. So, Nigeria and Pakistan have had a long relationship before now."

During their visit, the course participants were be exposed to some activities of the Nigerian Navy, including its role in maritime domain awareness, combating piracy, illegal oil bunkering, drug trafficking.