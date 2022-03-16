Sierra Leone: Dr. Richard Konteh Celebrates Women's Day With Underprivileged Women

Tuesday 8 March 2022, Dr. Richard Konteh yet again demonstrated his care and passion for women with particular attention of the underprivileged in society. 8 March is a day declared by the United Nations as International Women's Day.

Alongside his wife, Dr. Richard Konteh celebrated the International Women's Day with two underprivileged women's groups viz Widows Network Sierra Leone and that of Munku Women in the east end of Freetown, Sierra Leone.

In his brief talks to the two female groups, Dr. Richard Konteh aka D-Unifier said, while his colleagues were busy celebrating this day with their families in the beaches, he preferred to celebrate it with the deprived women in society. The International Women's Day he reiterated, was declared by the UN in support of underprivileged and deprived women in society. "I find extreme pleasure in being with you today. I promise joining you celebrate this day in a well-planned manner in subsequent years", he assured.

Being fully aware of the existing gender biasness, Dr. Konteh assured that his leadership will take a decisive measure to providing the level playing field for men and women to compete to actualize their potentials.

"I'm with the conviction that what a man can do, a woman can also do and maybe more better", he said.

Dr. Richard Konteh and wife stayed on with the above named groups until 6pm Sierra Leone time.