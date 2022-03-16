Nigeria: 2023 - I'll Ensure Justice Prevail, Rule Over Nigeria If Given Mandate - SDP Presidential Aspirant

A Presidential aspirant under the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Adewole Adebayo on Tuesday said that injustice is the missing link and bane to the growth and development of the country.

This was as he said injustice is responsible for the too many woes of the country ranging from insecurity, clamour for secession and corruption among others.

Adebayo stated this when he paid homage on the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero to seek his royal blessing towards his ambition to contest for the presidential seat.

The Presidential aspirant vowed that if given the mandate in 2023 he will ensure that justice prevail and rule over the land.

In his words: "The problem of Nigeria can be reduced to one thing and that is injustice. No country is too poor to be just. You cannot say you want to borrow money from World Bank or IMF to do justice. You can do justice wherever you are. And if you do justice, you will see abundance. Because a just person will not be corrupt, cheat or take advantage of the office to loot the resources to himself and his friends.

"When Nigeria use to have less, we were happier. That is when we had no oil, we were happier. For thousands of years, Nigeria has been under natural leadership. And all the leaders had always known that Justice is what you give to the people.

"And I have been recommending to all my fellow politicians not to go around promising people bridges, water and things you are not going to do. But promise what you can do which is justice. And in this land, we will do justice.

"So justice is the beginning and end of my mission in politics. And when there is justice, there will be no religious, ethnic, economic, ideological, political or cultural differences because justice is an attribute of God.

"The insecurity in Nigeria also arises from injustice. I believe when we come into power, the bandits will go back to where they came from because justice will rule over the land.

"I am a 100 per cent follower of late Aminu Kano. I would not have been in politics today if there was no Aminu Kano. And I know he was in politics because of the late Alhaji Zungu. The way I refer to Aminu Kano as my leader is the way he referred to Zungu as his leader. So my complete political education is around the principles of the late Aminu Kano. And he stood for justice.

"I am in Kano because it is a photography of the nation where you have every ethnicity presented in the state. So if you want to speak Nigeria, just come to Kano," Adebayo stated.

In his remarks, the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero enjoined the politicians to eschew politics of bitterness ahead of the 2023 general elections just as he commended the entourage for having representation of women and youths.

The Presidential aspirant's train during the visit to the Emir included former Minister of Sport, Solomon Dalung and former lawmaker, Senator Mohammed Alkali (Sardaunan Gumel) among others.