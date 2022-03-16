Nigeria: Lai Mohammed, Makarfi, Peter Obi, Others for Freedom Online 4th Annual Lecture

16 March 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Ex-Governor Peter Obi of Anambra State are among the dignitaries expected at Freedom Online, one of Nigeria's fastest-growing online newspapers, fourth annual lecture.

Taking place March 22, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, Freedom Online's Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Gabriel Akinadewo, in a statement said "the Guest Speaker is Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. Former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, will chair the session, while the Keynote Speaker is former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

"Former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, is the Special Guest Speaker while former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, is the Special Guest of Honour. Other guests to grace the occasion include former Police Affairs Minister, Navy Captain Omoniyi Olubolade (rtd); the immediate past Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside; Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams; Prof. Akin Onigbinde and others.

"The lecture is an annual event "that brings together captains of industry, media chiefs, politicians and professionals to reflect on national issues and propose objective course of action.

"We have always been forthright on matters of Nigeria's progress and future. Since the first edition of our annual lecture, we have been inspired by the commitment of our guests and Nigerians in the quest for a better country through advocacy. We believe this time around, the same zeal will be deployed to ensuring that Nigeria takes its rightful place in the comity of nations".

