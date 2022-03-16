Nigeria: NCC Donates ICT Centre to Unizik

16 March 2022
This Day (Lagos)

The Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) has handed over a multi-million naira completed ICT Centre to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka.

UNIZIK is one of the institutions from the four geopolitical zones to benefit from the largesse of the NCC with other three centres like University of Port Harcourt (South-South), Federal University of Technology Minna (North West) and another in the North-East.

The ultramodern ICT centre consists of 100 computer systems, a server room, an external power generating set, and a solar system to further boost the power supply.

The Vice-Chancellor of UNIZIK, Prof. Charles Esimone, said the institution would explore the partnership with NCC by utilising the ICT centre for computer-based test (CBT), transcript, hotel accommodation and other ICT-based activities.

In his remarks, an official of the NCC, Kenneth Uzoekwe, stated that the ICT centre is the federal government's intervention through the NCC as part of its mandate towards bridging the digital divide, encouraging ICT development, and breaching ICT tech hubs.

Though, Uzokwe noted that the ICT centre would enhance research and development. He said the system in place at the ICT Square was a high-end system that could take high-tech software like engineering design, science, and programming.

