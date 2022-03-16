Nigerian Navy Boosts Civil, Military Relations in Yobe... Launches Community Motorised Borehole

To boost its Civil-Military relationship with the Gandafura Community in Potiskum Local Government Area in Yobe State, the Nigerian Navy recently constructed a motorised borehole

Built by the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Aawal Zubairu Gambo, the project was executed under the Nigerian Navy Civil-Military Cooperation project for the benefit of humanity.

In his welcome address, the General Manager Rural-Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA), Abubakar Liman Babanyawo appreciated the Nigerian Navy for the support to the community.

Admitting that the community was indeed in need of water before the navy's intervention, he urged them to properly maintain the project for sustainability.

The CNS, who was represented by the Director of Naval Civil Military Cooperation, Commodore Suleman Dahun, said they realised the security situation of the North-east which according to him requires civil and military relationship for improved peaceful coexistence.

He disclosed that they embarked on the project in four locations where two have been successful while the water table of the two is yet to be achieved.

He added that "we intend to support them with other projects such as health facility and other things."

The District Head of Jigawa, Dr Dauda Mohammed Atiyaye and community leader, Jauro Damana Yerima jointly thanked the donors for the support.

While commissioning the Gandafura water project, Emir of Fika and Chairman Yobe State Council of Traditional Rulers, Dr Muhammad Ibn Abali Muhammad Idrissa also thanked the Nigerian Navy for the support to his community.