Nigeria: Delta Senator, Patrick Osakwe, Dies in London Hospital

16 March 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Festus Ahon, Asaba

The Senator who represented Delta North Senatorial District of Delta State from 1999 to 2007, Senator Patrick Enebeli Osakwe is dead. He died at the age of 73 in a London hospital on Tuesday night.

Vanguard gathered that the late Senator Patrick Osakwe who Ugili in Ndokwa West Local Government Area, died after battling with undisclosed ailment.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has expressed sadness over the demise of Senator Patrick Osakwe.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, said the news of the death of the former Senator came to him as a shock and urged the approximation of the footprints of the late Senator.

The Speaker who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, said: "The demise Senator Patrick is a big blow not only to his immediate family but to all Deltans in particular and Nigerians in general. He died at a time when his wealth of experience was most needed. We are going to miss him greatly.

"As a compassionate leader that he was, Senator Osakwe impacted many lives positively. The late Senator Patrick Osakwe was an accomplished businessman and a distinguished politician".

Oborevwori enjoined more prayers for God's comforting arms on his family and friends while praying for the repose of his soul.

