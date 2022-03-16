Kenya: 100 Election Monitors to Be Deployed By KNCHR

Nairobi — The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), has put in place strategies to monitor the upcoming General Elections, the Commissions Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bernard Mogesa says.

The KNCHR CEO made the revelation in Kitale town where the commission's top-ranking officials, including commissioners, paid a courtesy call at the Trans Nzoia County Commissioner Samson Ojwang on Tuesday.

The County Commissioner accompanied by County Police Commander Jacinta Wesonga and County Criminal Investigations Officer Francis Kihara received the team.

As the campaigns for the August 9 elections gather momentum across the country, Mogesa assured members of the public, the Commission was working closely with all relevant stakeholders to ensure maximum protection and promotion of human rights throughout the electioneering period.

Mogesa singled out the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Office of Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) the Judiciary and all political parties, as the key stakeholders KNCHR was working with, to ensure human rights are not violated.

With political parties geared toward holding their primaries, the CEO disclosed the Commission had already deployed 100 election monitors to 24 counties.

According to the official, the 24 counties were among areas considered by the Commission to be hotspots and prone to human rights violations, during election cycles.

"We have already dispatched 100 officers to at least 24 counties, who will be in charge of monitoring and flashing-out any political incidents that border on human rights protection," said Mogesa, adding the Commission will deploy monitors to the remaining counties soon.

KNCHR Vice Chairperson, Dr. Raymond Nyeris, said the team was visiting all the 47 counties on a familiarization tour as well as checking on August elections preparedness.

"We are still new in office having been appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in December 2021, thus need for familiarizing ourselves with team players across the country," stated Nyeris who represented Mrs. Roseline Odede Odhiambo, the Commission's Chairperson.

Nyeris urged politicians to avoid putting lives of jobless youths on the risky line, by engaging them in election malpractices.

KNCHR Commissioners present included Marion Wanjiku Mutugi, Sarah Talaso Bonaya and Dennis Nyongesa Wamalwa.

Ojwang assured the Commission of the government's support to enable it to boost human rights. - Kna