Ghana Marks Commonwealth Day

16 March 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Adwoa Ocran

Ghana joined other Commonwealth nations in Africa, Asia, Caribbean, Pacific, Americas and Europe to celebrate Commonwealth Day, yesterday.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said, the day presents an opportunity for Ghana to celebrate friendship and the spirit of unity with other Commonwealth nations.

As we mark this day with 2.5 billion other members of the Commonwealth family, we take this opportunity to pledge Ghana's commitment to the Commonwealth nations, by fervently upholding its core values, it added.

The statement, also urged member states to cooperate more with mutual respect and goodwill to guarantee a common future for their citizens.

The theme for this year's commemoration, was in line with the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda, which centers on "Delivering a Common Future".

"This day, highlights how the Member States are Innovating, Connecting, and transforming to help achieve goals such as combating climate change, promoting good governance, and boosting trade", it said.

"We wish to congratulate Her Majesty the Queen for her dedicated and selfless services to the Commonwealth, as well as convey Ghana's readiness to join the other members of the Commonwealth family to celebrate this historic milestone," the statement added.

