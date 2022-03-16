Egypt Tops Arab States in Hydrogen Production Projects

16 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) said Egypt has topped a list of Arab countries in projects announced to produce hydrogen with nine projects, according to a report by the center Wednesday.

Oman came second with seven projects, the report said.

The report tackled approximately 34 projects of hydrogen production in Arab countries.

Hydrogen production projects vary in general, given the fact that green hydrogen came first with five projects, followed by blue hydrogen with two projects and blue ammonia and green ammonia have one project for each.

