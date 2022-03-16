Egypt: Trade Min. Stresses Keenness On Arab Economic Integration

Trade and Industry Minister Nivine Gamea stressed that the Egyptian state and the political leadership are keen on achieving economic integration in the Arab region.

She added that Egypt is interested in enhancing Arab cooperation in the various trade, industry and investment domains for a better future for people in the Arab region.

She highlighted that regional integration is one of the important mechanisms and targets for achieving sustainable development in the Arab world.

This came in a speech she delivered on behalf of Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli at the first conference of the Arab Competition Network which kicked off at the headquarters of the Arab League.

She said the network represents an official platform for agencies responsible for protecting competitiveness and combating monopoly.

She added that the launch of the network and the forum comes at an important timing in view of the international economic challenges triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

She underlined the importance of rallying efforts and exchanging views to alleviate burdens, achieve common interests and combat monopoly.

She accentuated Egypt's commitment to transparency and governance standards as well as encouraging investments and adopting market control mechanisms in accordance with the long-term strategic plan for achieving sustainable development in various domains.