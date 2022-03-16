Egypt: Fouad, Japanese Amb. Discuss Environmental Cooperation

Environment Minister Yassmin Fouad discussed with Japanese Ambassador to Egypt Oka Hiroshi ways of boosting bilateral cooperation in a host of environmental domains, including reducing plastic waste and environmental projects.

During the meeting, held as part of preparations for the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the UNFCCC, the minister hailed the Egyptian-Japanese cooperation in the environmental fields along with Japan's role in providing technical support to the Environment Ministry.

The minister also welcomed discussing ways of boosting bilateral cooperation to reduce plastic waste, especially in the marine areas.

Fouad, meanwhile, pointed out to Egypt's efforts to confront this problem, which is related to reducing plastic waste, especially with issuing the first law to manage waste in Egypt in 2020.

The minister pointed out to the national strategy to limit single-use plastic in the country, noting that this strategy is adopted in Sharm el-Sheikh, after the prime minister's announcement of transforming the coastal city into a green one.

The Japanese ambassador, for his part, affirmed that cooperation in the environment sphere between Egypt and Japan is long-standing, stressing his country's keenness on enhancing this fruitful cooperation, especially in providing eco-friendly alternatives.

He also pointed out to the agreement, which was signed by Japan during the meeting of the G20 Osaka Blue Ocean Vision, that was held with the aim of reducing plastic waste and protecting marine life.

The Japanese ambassador affirmed his country's commitment to addressing climate change, noting that Japan pledges dlrs 100 billion to support climate action in the developing countries.

Japan has allocated dlrs 13 billion in the span of five years to address climate change, he said, noting that this amount was increased at the Glasgow conference to dlrs 14 billion.

Regarding bilateral cooperation, the Egyptian minister discussed with the Japanese ambassador the possibility of implementing the first phase of the National Climate Change Strategy 2050 in the spheres of renewable energy, agricultural crops and solar water treatment plants.