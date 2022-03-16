Egypt: NCW - Women Are Living a Golden Age Under Sisi

16 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian women are now living a golden age thanks to the support they enjoy under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the National Council for Women (NCW) Maya Morsi said on Tuesday.

In a speech to commemorate the National Day for Egyptian women, marked on March 16 every year, Morsi extolled President Sisi as the first supporter of Egyptian women, applauding his efforts to empower them in all sectors.

"What we see today should be a source of pride for all women throughout the ages," Morsi said.

The National Day for Egyptian women marks the anniversary of women's participation in the first march during the 1919 revolution when they took to the streets in the first mass demonstration against British colonialism.

