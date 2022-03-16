Liberia: Facia Harris, Liberia's First International Women of Courage Awardee Celebrated By U.S. Secretary of State, First Lady, and Ambassadors

Monrovia — It was an inspiring moment of joy and celebration on Monday when dozens of family members, colleagues and friends joined Ms. Facia Boyenoh Harris, the recipient of the International Women of Courage Award at a watch party hosted by Ambassador Joseph McCarthy and his team at the U.S Embassy in Monrovia.

Ms. Harris was recognized for her life-long commitment to advancing the rights of women and girls in Liberia at the U.S. Secretary of State's International Women of Courage ceremony. She was one of 12 courageous women from across the world, and the first Liberian in the program's history, to be recognized for this prestigious award.

Established in 2007, the annual international Women of Courage (IWOC) award honors women from around the world who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength, and leadership in order to bring about positive change to their communities, often at great personal risk and sacrifice.

To date under the IWOC program, the U.S. Department of State has recognized more than 170 women from over 80 countries. All awardees have advocated for the protection of human rights, advanced gender equity and equality, empowered women and girls, in all their diversity, and fostered peace and government transparency around the world.

Ms. Harris is a life-long activist for women's rights and against gender-based violence in Liberia. As a co-founder of the Paramount Young Women Initiative, she has worked for decades to address the pervasive sexual assault and harassment of school-aged girls, create opportunities for education, and provide leadership training for the next generation of female leaders. She is also a community organizer, from co-founding the Liberian Feminist Forum to facilitating coordination among female advocacy groups, to fostering neighborhood activism, where she organizes groups on issues as wide-ranging as political participation, sanitation, and rape. Ms. Harris's courageous activism--which in some cases have been met with threats and harassment--began in the wake of the civil crises in Liberia, where rape, female genital mutilation, and sexual harassment continue to threaten girls and women of all ages.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's award ceremony was held virtually. During the ceremony, Secretary of State Antony Blinken recognized Ms. Harris for her impactful and necessary work, "After Liberia's civil wars, in which violence against women was widespread, Facia Boyenoh Harris dedicated herself to reducing gender-based violence and increasing women's political participation. She has organized marches against rape, helped free protesters from jail, conducted outreach to first-time women voters, trained democracy activists, and works with girls to make sure they know their rights, worth, and potential."

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden spoke about the power of women to change society. "Women have been told that they are dangerous, and that is because they are dangerous to corruption and injustice. When we raise our voices, we have the power to shatter the shields of oppression. That is why cowardly men stop girls from learning. It's why women's bodies become casualties of war."

United States' Ambassador to the United Nations, Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, also paid homage to these courageous women during the ceremony. "I'm in awe of the heroines we're celebrating. You are journalists and peacemakers and prosecutors fighting organized crime and corruption. You are community leaders, bravely testifying against gang leaders," said Ambassador Greenfield, formerly U.S Ambassador to Liberia.

She continued: "You are defenders of the environment of indigenous rights and LGBTQI+ rights. You have shut down sexual harassment and lifted up the next generation of women leaders. You listen. You lead, and you show courage beyond belief."

At the watch party, Ambassador Michael McCarthy paid homage to what he called the awe-inspiring culture of strong Liberian female leaders of which Ms. Harris is a part.

"I will point out that while Ms. Harris is Liberia's first International Women of Courage awardee, she is here because of a culture of strong and awe-inspiring Liberian women. Two women--former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the first elected female head of state in Africa, and her fellow Nobel Laureate Leymah Gbowee--are, of course, world-renowned for their courage," Ambassador McCarthy said.

Continuing he noted: "Then there are the Women of Liberia Mass Action for Peace and the many, many groups, such as the Liberian Feminist Forum and those who participated in the 2020 March for Justice, who found inspiration and space for collective action in their wake. There are the everyday heroes in each one of our lives: our mothers and our aunts and our sisters and our daughters and our spouses. And those who gave so we could be here today: our grandmothers and their mothers. That is all to say that Ms. Harris, in all of her truly impressive accomplishments as a tireless advocate for women and girls, was inspired, mentored, and assisted by the Liberian women all around her."

Mounting the podium to a thunderous applause, Ms. Harris, dedicating the award to the women of Liberia, thanked all those around her for their support and shared efforts over the years.

"Today, we recognize the selfless and remarkable contributions of Liberian women for their social, economic, cultural, and political achievements," she said. Ms. Harris also led a moment of silence for the victims of sexual- and gender-based violence in Liberia.

She pointed out that change will not happen until more women are in leadership positions in the Liberian Senate, House of Representatives, and the Cabinet. She said the current number of women at the Legislature - two at the Senate and nine at the House of Representatives was unacceptable and called for more women's representation at all levels of the political landscape in Liberia.

She said: "To all the girls and young women you are already courageous. Also remember, 'If there's a book you want to read, but it hasn't been written yet, then you must write it,' a piece of advice from Toni Morrison. To the women before us, we honor your labor and foundation you laid. To the women and girls now, let's journey together."