Liberia: Leading Women's Rights Advocate Calls On Liberia Women, Girls to Build Self-Confidence to Compete With Male Counterparts

West Point, Monrovia — The West Point Women for Health and Development Organization (WPWHDO) Project Coordinator, Nelly S. Cooper has called on Liberian women and girls to now begin to have 'self-esteem' to enable them compete with their male counterparts.

She also challenged Liberian women and girls to build their confidence and stand up by engaging in positive initiatives, as well as making maximum use of the opportunities given them in challenging male both in the private and public sectors of the country.

Madam Cooper made the assertion Tuesday during the official commemoration of the International Women's Day at her WPWHDO office in West Point, as the International Women's Day or IWD is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8 to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women.

This year's International Women's Day which is being celebrated under the global theme: "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow" as well as it national theme: "Promoting Gender equality today, sustained quality tomorrow between women and men for a healthy society."

Additionally, it is also a focal point in the women's rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

Speaking at a program in observance of the day held by the WPWHDO in West Point, madam Cooper, among other things extended International Women's Day salutations to all women in Liberia and the world; most especially women that continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls in society with her organization and West Point women being of no exception.

According to her, the WPWHDO is committed to providing more advocacies for women and girls for their rights and equal opportunities, adding it is because women all around the world play a pivotal role in the development and rebuilding process of every nation.

She furthered that this year's event is being commemorated under its project: "Strengthen Community Based Approach to prevention and Response to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and Enhancing Women's Economic Empowerment in the Township of West Point and its environs."

Notably, International Women's Day has three colors which include purple, green, and white which are the official colors of the Day. The colors represent the following, as Purple signifies justice and dignity, Green symbolizes hope, and White represents purity, albeit a controversial concept.

In remarks, WPWHDO Board Chairperson, Mary Gbollie and YWCA Liberia Program Manager, Barzeah Youlo expressed their joy to have formed part of the event, while at the same cautioning participants to use the day and reflects on the challenges and struggles women and girls are going through on a daily basis across the country and the world at large.

Madam Youlo, on behalf of her boss, pledged the YMCA fullest support in supporting the WPWHDO through the effort to champion the cause and the promotion of women's rights in West Point and its environs.